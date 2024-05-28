Police bust gang from Jharkhand involved in mobile thefts in Bengaluru

The Siddapura police on Tuesday arrested a 28-year-old man from Jharkhand, who, along with his three associates, allegedly stole 32 mobile phones worth ₹19.5 lakh.

The accused Pankaj Singh was allegedly caught red handed while he was trying to sell a stolen mobile phone to passers-by in Someshwaranagar on Sunday.

The accused was taken into custody and detailed questioning allegedly led him to confess to the crime. According to the police, the accused, along with three of his associates, had come to the city to target cricket fans in and around the stadium to steal their valuables.

The police are now on the lookout for three of his associates, who are on the run.

