Police book sportswoman for filming another sportswoman in the bathroom at SAI in Bengaluru

March 29, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Jnanabharathi police have booked a case against a woman for allegedly taking an objectional video of another woman in the bathroom at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in Mallathahalli. The police said both the women were sportspersons training at SAI.

The incident took place on Monday night when the victim was taking a bath. “The woman had allegedly taken an objectionable video of the victim, and when she found out, the victim broke the accused’s mobile phone. Then a complaint was also given by the victim,” said Laxman. B. Nimbargi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), West Division.

He said a case has been registered under IPC section 354 and IT Act. “We need to check the mobile phone of the accused, verify the video, and conduct further investigation,” he added.

According to sources at SAI, after the incident, some questions were also raised on moral grounds about male wardens at the institute. “While there are over 50 girl diploma students on campus, all the four wardens are male. Some questions were raised about this,” the source said.

