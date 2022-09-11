Police book nuisance case against Ganesha idol committee

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chikkajala police on Thursday registered a case of nuisance against the organisers of a Ganesha Chathurti procession for allegedly creating a ruckus during the event.

Based on the complaint filed by police sub-inspector Mailari Sunagar, the police charged the organisers, identified as Manjunatha alias ‘Rice’ Manja, and his associates, under section 290 (public nuisance) of the IPC.

In his complaint, Mr. Sunagar said the organisers were carrying out the procession to immerse the idol around 11.30 p.m. and creating a nuisance and causing a public disturbance. Despite repeated reminders and warnings, the committee continued violating the rules and guidelines laid down by the jurisdictional police at the time of granting permission for the installation of the idol.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this month, members of a pro-Hindu organisation staged a protest in front of Chamarajapet police station accusing the police of imposing strict rules for Ganesha idol installation. The protesters were detained and later released.