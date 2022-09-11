Police book nuisance case against Ganesha idol committee

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
September 11, 2022 21:32 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chikkajala police on Thursday registered a case of nuisance against the organisers of a Ganesha Chathurti procession for allegedly creating a ruckus during the event.

Based on the complaint filed by police sub-inspector Mailari Sunagar, the police charged the organisers, identified as Manjunatha alias ‘Rice’ Manja, and his associates, under section 290 (public nuisance) of the IPC.

In his complaint, Mr. Sunagar said the organisers were carrying out the procession to immerse the idol around 11.30 p.m. and creating a nuisance and causing a public disturbance. Despite repeated reminders and warnings, the committee continued violating the rules and guidelines laid down by the jurisdictional police at the time of granting permission for the installation of the idol.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this month, members of a pro-Hindu organisation staged a protest in front of Chamarajapet police station accusing the police of imposing strict rules for Ganesha idol installation. The protesters were detained and later released.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Bangalore
police

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app