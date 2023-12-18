GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police book doctor of K.C. General hospital

December 18, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Malleswaram police on Monday booked a doctor of K.C. General Hospital for alleged medical negligence, following the death of a newborn through Cesarean section.

The family of the patient not only accused the doctor of delaying the surgery, but also accused him of demanding money.

According to a complaint, the patient, identified as Devika from Chokkasandra, was admitted to the hospital for delivery on Sunday. Her family alleged that she developed complications because of the delay in performing the C-section. Soon after the delivery, the baby had to be shifted to the ICU but did not survive.

However, the doctor has refuted the allegation of negligence and a post-mortem report of the newborn is awaited. Action will be taken based on the report, said the police.

