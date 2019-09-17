Police book case under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act

The Suddaguntepalya police have booked a 38-year-old businessman under The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act for allegedly divorcing his wife after nine years on the grounds that he had never wanted to marry her.

The woman, in her complaint to the police on Sunday, alleged that the accused, Sameerullah Rahmath, a resident of BTM Ist stage, had taken ₹7.5 lakh, gold jewellery worth ₹10 lakh and a brand new car at the time of their marriage.

However, he allegedly began mentally harassing her, after which she borrowed another ₹7 lakh from her parents to appease him. When the relationship did not improve, she approached the local mosque committee, which counselled the couple. They asked the couple to live separately and instructed Sameerullah to pay monthly maintenance to his wife.

Sameerullah arranged for separate accommodation, but never paid the maintenance amount, the woman told the police.

On Saturday night, she said, Sameerullah visited her and uttered talaq three times before leaving the premises.

The woman called her parents before filing a complaint with the police. “We have taken up a case,” said a police officer.