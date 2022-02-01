Police book case against POCSO accused

Bengaluru

01 February 2022 23:01 IST

The Gangammanagudi police on Sunday registered a case against a man, who is an accused in a POCSO case, for stalking, threatening and uploading a fabricated video of the victim on social media to defame her.

The accused, Vinod, 25, was arrested for sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2017 whom he claimed to have a relationship with. He came out on bail last year and started to harass the victim and the woman, who is a member of the Child Welfare Committee and had helped the victim in the case .

According to the complaint, the accused stalked the victim to her school and spread rumours about her among other children and even uploaded fabricated videos of the victim and him on social media. He had also called the woman who supported the victim and threatened her with dire consequences and written bad comments about the victim on the walls opposite to the complainant’s house.

The police have charged the accused under stalking, intimidating to outrage the modesty of woman, criminal intimidation, threaten to damage the reputation and defamation.