Police book case against businessman for punishing his daughter brutally

July 30, 2023 05:30 pm | Updated 05:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Cottonpet police have arrested a businessman on the charge of tying the legs of his three-year-old daughter and suspending her from the terrace of their four-storey residential building, in an attempt to discipline her for around 30 minutes on Saturday. A neighbour had recorded the act on video and posted it on social media, prompting the police to act.

Based on the video evidence, Sub Inspector Kavyashree located the address and found that the accused was trying to discipline his child. According to the police, the accused, a businessman from Rajasthan, was living with his family near Raghavendra Lodge on Cottonpet Main Road.

According to the police, on Saturday the accused had a guest and he offered them sweets. However the victim began to demand a chocolate, which was refused as she had a cold and congestion.

The victim started to wail and began to throw a tantrum in front of the guest which embarrassed the couple. The accused took the child to the terrace on the pretext of consoling her and punished her to discipline her, a police officer said.

The accused has been charged under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and produced before the child welfare committee for counselling.