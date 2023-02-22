Police asked to use feedback QR code as display picture on phones

February 22, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

The south-east division, which launched its QR code-based assessment system, will now have the QR code as their display picture (DP) on all official phones of the police officers.

This, according to CK, Baba, DCP, south-east division, is to bring transparency and improve efficiency of the officers. “The idea is also to send a message to the society that we take criticism and complaints seriously,” he said.

Under the name ‘Loka Spandana’ with the tagline “your word, our move,“ the initiative will provide direct access to the DCP. Among other features are the user being able to scan the code and click phone not received option which can reach the DCP for further action. Like this, the police officials are now stepped up to provide best and quality service with humane touch which can help to get star ratings on every month.

People can scan the code and raise a complaint, which will reach the DCP. Earlier, people had to go to the station to scan the QR code, but now, they can access the code remotely and write their grievances and complaints and have direct access to the DCP of their division.

Mr. Baba said that the complaint received from these platforms are to be taken seriously and erring officials will be dealt with strictly .