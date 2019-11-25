Police arrested two more who bailed out over 50 under trials with fake documents

The police have caught a 65-year-old man who allegedly helped provide surety for as many as 50 accused by submitting forged documents to help them secure bail. The accused, Pemma Reddy, a resident of Gudibanda, was caught red-handed in the city civil court complex on Friday after a police sub inspector found his actions suspicious.

He was waiting for his turn to submit fake documents to get an accused out on bail, said the police. Assistant Sub Inspector Henri Madan, who was on duty, took him in for questioning. Reddy allegedly confessed that he would charge ₹2,000 to ₹3,000 for every bail he secured.

“Based on his confession, we have arrested his associate Gurumurthy, who helped him get forged land records and fake seals from the Revenue Department,” said the police. The duo have been booked for cheating and forgery and handed over to the Halasuru Gate police for further investigation.

On November 15, the Central Crime Branch had busted a surety racket and arrested four people involved in forging property documents to get over 200 under trials in criminal cases out on bail.