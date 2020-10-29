Police arrest youth who stole bikes just to go for a ride

Bengaluru

The Chamrajpet police have arrested a 21-year-old youth who allegedly stole parked bikes so that he could ride them. “The accused, Manoj M., would ride the stolen bike till the fuel tank was empty before stealing another two-wheeler,” said a police officer.

So far, the police have recovered 12 two-wheelers worth around ₹5.9 lakh from across the city. “They were parked along the side of roads, in bylanes and even at the free parking spots,” said Inspector B.S. Lokapura.

He added that Manoj is a high school dropout who works as a labourer. “He has a fascination for bikes, but as he cannot afford to by one, he would steam them,” the inspector added.

This is not the first time that Manoj has crossed paths with the police on account of his penchant for riding motorcycles. He has been arrested for similar offences twice. “He got bail in the last case three month ago, but returned to stealing bikes. He would use duplicate keys or tamper with the locks,” said a police officer.

The police are now trying to contact the owners of the bikes after obtaining their details from RTO officials concerned.