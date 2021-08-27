Police arrest youth for blackmailing his girlfriend and stealing jewellery

Bengaluru

The Gangammana Gudi police arrested a 24-year-old high school dropout for allegedly stealing gold jewellery and other valuable items from his girlfriend’s house. They recovered jewellery valued at around ₹8 lakh from the accused.

According to the police, the youth met the girl, a college student, on social media a few months ago. Her family realised that they had been robbed last week during Varamahalakshmi and alerted the police. During the course of the investigation, the police suspected that the jewellery had been stolen by someone known to the family as there was no forced entry. After questioning the daughter, they zeroed in on her boyfriend, who allegedly confessed to the crime when questioned.

“The accused was unemployed and befriended the girl, but soon, he started demanding money from her. She initially gave him money, but when his demands began to grow, she gave him her gold chain. He pawned the chain and spent the money on alcohol,” said a police officer. When the girl refused to give him more cash or gold, he reportedly started blackmailing her and threatened to reveal their relationship to her parents.

In July, when her parents were not at home, the accused visited the girl at her residence. According to the police, he saw that valuables were kept in a cupboard and diverted her attention so that he could steal them.