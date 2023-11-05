ADVERTISEMENT

Police arrest two habitual offenders in Bengaluru

November 05, 2023 01:59 am | Updated 01:59 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Halasuru police on Saturday arrested two habitual offenders involved in 10 robbery cases.

The accused, Mohammed Zabi, 23, and his associate Shiekh Junaid, 20, used to move around in the Central Business District area on a bike and steal valuables from people passing by, said the police.

Investigating a robbery case in Halasuru on October 11 , the police tracked down the duo and recovered three bikes, a laptop, and nine mobile phones from them. With their arrest, the police have claimed to have solved 10 robbery cases reported in and around the city in the last one year.

