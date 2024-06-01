Police arrest two drug peddlers

The J.J. Nagar police on Saturday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 21 grams of MDMA worth ₹45,000 from them.

The accused Mohammed Adil, 25 and his associates Mudassir Pasha, 21 were caught red handed while the duo was allegedly waiting to deliver the drugs to their customers near Nagarakallu temple in S.V. Garden.

The accused allegedly told the police that they had sourced the drugs from peddlers from Nigeria and the entire business was over WhatsApp.

Explaining the modus operandi, the accused said they would contact the peddlers and place an order for drugs after paying the money online. After confirmation of payment, they would get a message on WhatsApp with a photograph and the location of the drugs. Usually, it was at an isolated place on the outskirts of the city to avoid direct contact fearing a trap.

Using the similar modus operandi, the duo had received the consignment on the outskirts of the city, the police said. The police are now trying to track down the source of the drugs through the call record logs.

