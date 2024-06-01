GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Police arrest two drug peddlers

Updated - June 01, 2024 09:10 pm IST

Published - June 01, 2024 09:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The J.J. Nagar police on Saturday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 21 grams of MDMA worth ₹45,000 from them.

The accused Mohammed Adil, 25 and his associates Mudassir Pasha, 21 were caught red handed while the duo was allegedly waiting to deliver the drugs to their customers near Nagarakallu temple in S.V. Garden.

The accused allegedly told the police that they had sourced the drugs from peddlers from Nigeria and the entire business was over WhatsApp.

Explaining the modus operandi, the accused said they would contact the peddlers and place an order for drugs after paying the money online. After confirmation of payment, they would get a message on WhatsApp with a photograph and the location of the drugs. Usually, it was at an isolated place on the outskirts of the city to avoid direct contact fearing a trap.

Using the similar modus operandi, the duo had received the consignment on the outskirts of the city, the police said. The police are now trying to track down the source of the drugs through the call record logs.

Related Topics

narcotics & drug trafficking / gangs & organised crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.