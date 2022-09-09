Police arrest two chain-snatchers; fake currency unearthed

ADVERTISEMENT

While investigating a theft case in J.P. Nagar reported on August 19, the police arrested two persons from Kerala who were not only involved in over 20 chain-snatching cases in and around the city but also running a fake currency racket.

The accused, Pradeep A.S., 38, and his associate Sanal Nagalan, 34, were staying in a rented house at Basavapura for the last one year.

They would move around and rob gold valuables from women. The accused also committed house break-ins. On a complaint by Shanthi Siddaraju, a homemaker from J.P. Nagar who lost her gold chain kept on a table near an open window, the police tracked down the accused through CCTV camera footage and technical details.

When the police raided their house, they found fake currency of ₹3.1 lakh in different denominations. The accused would melt the stolen gold and pawn it at finance firms, P. Krishnakant, DCP, South division, said.