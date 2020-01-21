Police arrest three Bangladeshi immigrants

The police, on Tuesday, arrested three persons of a family, allegedly Bangladeshi immigrants staying in the city illegally, at Munnekolala village under Marathahalli police station limits in south east Bengaluru.
According to the police, Mohammed Lokman, 55, son of Sonali Ganji, a resident of Boresel village, Pirajpur district, Bangladesh, was arrested along with his wife Jasmin Begun, 35, and their son Raasel, 22.
Speaking to The Hindu, M.N. Anucheth, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Whitefield, said that the three persons admitted to being Bangladeshi immigrants. “A few identity cards of Bangladesh, including a copy of the national ID and two copies of birth certificates were found,” he said.
The trio have been booked under the Foreigners Act.
