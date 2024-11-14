 />
Police arrest six persons for selling charas-laced chocolates in Bengaluru

The charas-laced chocolates were packed with the brand name ‘Shri Mahakaal’, and they looked like normal chocolate from outside

Published - November 14, 2024 12:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of police checking a paan shop in Bengaluru.

A file photo of police checking a paan shop in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Photo for representation only

Jigani police have busted an inter-State drug racket and arrested a gang of six persons selling charas-laced chocolates to their customers, mostly paan shop owners, in and around Bengaluru.

The accused were allegedly caught red-handed while they were waiting to deliver the chocolates and marijuana packs, which were kept in a car, near Jigani lake on November 13.

The accused are Jeethu Singh, 34, a native of Bihar who works in a private courier company, Anand Kumar, 30, Abhay Singh, 24, Somu Singh, 19, Suraj Singh, 28, and Ankur Singh, 26.

The police have seized five packets of charas-laced chocolates, and 450 grams of marijuana from them.

According to the police, the accused used to source the drugs from their hometown and sell it to paan shop owners through Ankur Singh. Ankur Singh supplies paan masala and charas-laced chocolates to petty shops, who would, in turn, sell them to their regular clients.

The charas-laced chocolates were packed with the brand name ‘Shri Mahakaal’. They looked like normal chocolate from outside.

The accused were peddling drugs for many months. Jigani police were tipped off about the racket by a paan shop owner who was approached by the accused recently to push the drugs, the police said.

Published - November 14, 2024 12:23 pm IST

bengaluru / narcotics & drug trafficking

