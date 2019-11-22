Police arrest serial sexual abuser

The police have arrested a man for allegedly sexually assaulting women who he lured by promising lucrative jobs. He operated in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, said the police who have uncovered at least six such cases across the three States. “Three of the victims were sexually assaulted while the others were swindled,” said the police.

The accused has been identified as Jahangir, 30, a resident of Srirangam, Tamil Nadu, who worked as a manager at a resort in Chennai. He is an MBA graduate.

“We suspect there are more victims who have not lodged a complaint fearing public disclosure. We request them to come forward and lodge complaints,” said Sharanappa, DCP (East).

Jahangir reportedly used aliases while introducing himself to his victims and claimed to be an industrialist with interests in hospitality, media and advertising. “He would claim to be the second richest man in Bengaluru,” the police added.

Woman detained in hotel room

The police launched a probe after a woman lodged a complaint with the Ulsoor police in October alleging that a man by the name of Karthik Reddy had kept her in captivity for a few days, raped her and threatened to kill her. He had befriended her in front of a mall on M.G. Road. He claimed to be the son of an MLA from Tamil Nadu who runs several restaurants and resorts. He promised her a job in his business and asked her to get into his car where he threatened her before snatching her mobile phone and other possessions.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that he booked a room in Kadubeesanahalli using her mobile phone, kept her in captivity for a few days and raped her. He was allegedly armed with a pistol and threatened to kill her if she tried to flee. He eventually paid for the room using her mobile phone.

Trail of assaults

While the police were probing the case, a similar incident was reported from M.G. Road in the first week of November. The man allegedly promised the complainant to make her famous as a model and an actress, and took her to a hotel room. “In this case, the woman fled from the room when he tried to molest her. We collected CCTV footage from the hotel and realised the perpetrator was the same man,” said a senior police officer.

The man was soon tracked down to Chennai and arrested. While in custody, he allegedly confessed to raping another woman.

On November 1, he had befriended the woman in Whitefield after promising her a leadership role in an advertising agency. “He took her to a room booked in her name. The victim had not lodged a complaint,” the senior police officer added.

The police have now uncovered three other cases.

“He has raped a woman in Chennai. There are two other cases in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh where he robbed two women, took their ATM cards and withdrew money before abandoning them on the road,” said the police.