Police arrest mugger after video goes viral

The West division police on Tuesday arrested a 22-year-old habitual offender for robbing people at knifepoint. The accused was arrested when a truck driver recorded a video of the accused, identified as Johnny, and his associate threatening people with a knife near the metro station at Chickpet in broad daylight.

The video went viral, prompting the police to track down the duo.

“Johnny is a labourer in City Market who was involved in a robbery in Byatarayanapura last year. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody. He came out on bail in March,” said a police officer.

The police recovered around 100 gram of ganja, a dagger and a chopper from him. Efforts are on to track down his associate who is on the run.