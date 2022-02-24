Police arrest man from Tirupati for committing theft in Bengaluru

Special Correspondent February 24, 2022 21:58 IST

Special Correspondent February 24, 2022 21:58 IST

The Chandra Layout police on Thursday arrested a young man, who works at a lodge in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, for allegedly breaking into houses in Bengaluru and stealing valuable items, while investigating a case reported last year.

The accused, identified as Satish Satisha, 24, is part of the housekeeping staff at a lodge in Tirupati.

“He would come to the city on his motorcycle just to commit burglaries and targeted cars parked outside hotels as well as homes. From Bengaluru he would move on to Vellore, Chennai, and other cities in Tamil Nadu before returning to Andhra Pradesh,” said a police officer. The police recovered cash and valuables worth ₹8.7 lakh from him.

After a theft was reported near a hotel in Chandra Layout in September 2021, a police team kept a watch and caught him red-handed when he returned to the same area.

“On September 18, 2021, the owner of an SUV reported that someone had smashed the windshield of his vehicle, and stolen ₹2.5 lakh cash kept in a bag and two expensive watches. From the CCTV footage, we saw that the accused had shaved his head. Based on his physical description we alerted our local intelligence network,” said a police officer.

Based on his confession, the police claim to have cracked four cases of theft.