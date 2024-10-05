Police arrest man connected to 22 robbery cases, recover gold worth ₹8.5 lakh

A man, allegedly involved in stealing jewellery from houses at night and implicated in 22 such cases, was nabbed by the Jnanabharathi police, and gold jewellery worth ₹8.5 lakh was recovered.

The accused, Raghu alias Pepsi, 24, is a resident of Balaji Layout near Raghuvanahalli. The police began their investigation following a complaint filed by Nayaz Khan, a resident of SMV Layout in Manganahalli. He had reported that his house was broken into, and gold jewellery weighing about 220 grams, ₹50,000 in cash, and a KTM bike were stolen.

After gathering information, the police arrested Raghu, who allegedly confessed that, along with his friends Mithun, Deepak, and Jaideep, he used to break into houses and commit robberies. The Rajarajeshwari Nagar police had already arrested his three associates in connection with another case.

The police recovered 120 grams of gold worth ₹8.5 lakh, which was related to three cases filed at the Jnanabharathi police station. They also recovered a bike connected to a case filed at the Jigani police station.