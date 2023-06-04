Police arrest gang running job racket in Bengaluru

June 04, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Grounds police have arrested a gang of five persons, who were allegedly cheating people with fake appointment letters, offering jobs in Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom).

Based on a complaint by Somashekhar, assistant executive engineer, Bescom, the police registered a case of cheating and forgery and arrested Shivaprasad Channanavar, Vijaykumar Channanavar, Pradeep, Purushotham, and Lohith.

According to the police, the accused allegedly ran a job consultancy firm in the city offering government jobs to candidates, and took money worth several lakhs from them.

They allegedly cheated Vaibhav Venkatesh Kulkarni by taking ₹20 lakh from him, and offered an appointment order for the post of a junior assistant in Bescom, and forged the seal and signature.

The racket came to light when Mr. Kulkarni walked into the office with the appointment order, and officials found it to be fake.

The police suspect that the accused have cheated many people, and have requested the people who have been cheated to approach them.