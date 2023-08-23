HamberMenu
Police arrest gang of six sari thieves

August 23, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Central division police on Wednesday caught a six-member gang that was stealing silk saris from showrooms posing as prospective customers.

The accused, including three women from Andhra Pradesh, would visit showrooms in the Central Business District of the city posing as customers and asking for expensive saris for a wedding. The accused would check over 100 saris and keep the staff busy while other members allegedly stole the most expensive saris diverting the attention of the staff and leave without buying anything.

The racket came to light when one of the showroom staff noticed the saris missing and checked the CCTV camera footage and complained to the police.

Based on a complaint, the police analysed footage from several CCTV cameras and tracked down the accused based on the vehicle they used to commute.

The accused have been identified as Bharath, Smitha, Shivaram Prasad, Venkatesh, Rani, and Shivakumar.

With their arrest, the police have solved three cases reported in Cubbon Park, Ashoknagar, and High Grounds police station limits.

The police have also recovered saris worth ₹10 lakh from them and further investigation is on to track down three more accused who are on the run.

