Police arrest four persons for cheating businessman

Special Correspondent April 30, 2022 21:07 IST

Special Correspondent April 30, 2022 21:07 IST

The cheating came to light when the businessman went to get his documents authenticated

The cheating came to light when the businessman went to get his documents authenticated

The Devanahalli police on Saturday arrested four persons including a 20-year-old woman for cheating a businessman and creating fake documents for 10 guntas of land that he had purchased from them. Based on the complaint filed, the police arrested the gang members identified as Sudhakar Reddy, 37, Ashok Krishna Chouhan, 44, Kumaraswamy, 54 and Priya Kumari (20). Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-North East) Anoop A. Shetty said that the accused, who were in the real estate business, would identify unattended land and sites to create fake documents to fool prospective buyers. Using the modus operandi, they created fake documents for a couple who owned 10 acres of land and created a fake gift deed to Priya Kumari, claiming to be their daughter. Using these documents they sold the 10 guntas of land to a businessman for ₹11 lakh. The cheating came to light when the businessman went to get his documents authenticated. The police are investigating further to ascertain whether the accused have any similar cheating cases against them.



Our code of editorial values