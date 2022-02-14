Police arrest five peddlers, seize 21 kg of marijuana in two separate cases in Bengaluru

The Banasawadi police on Monday arrested three-member gang from Tripura and recovered 20 kg of ganja worth ₹6 lakh from them.

The accused Qamrul Islam, 27, Sahib Miyan , 40 and his relative Khurshid Miyan, 21 were allegedly caught red-handed while trying to sell the drugs near Janakiram Layout autorickshaw stand.

Based on a tip off, a team of police rushed to the spot and arrested the accused. The accused confessed that they are daily wage labourers working in the city and would source the drugs native place and acquire it by train concealing in their backpacks and sell it to make extra money, the police said. The accused have been booked under the NDPS Act and taken into custody for further investigations.

In another incident , the Ramamurthynagar police arrested Asif Sheikh, 30 and Shivraj, 26 from Odisha and recovered one kg of marijuana which they were selling to their customers in small packets. The accused allegedly confessed to the police that they would source the drugs from their contacts in their native place and sell it for double the price in the city. The police are trying to track down the source of the drugs.