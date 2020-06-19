Police arrest five hitmen for murder of managing director of Bellary Steel and Alloys Ltd.

The city police have cracked the recent murder of an industrialist from Ballari and arrested five hitmen. The investigation has revealed that the deceased's son and brother had given a supari for the killing over a property dispute, and the duo is still at large, said a police officer.

Singanamala Madhav, managing director, Bellary Steel and Alloys Ltd., a publicly listed company, was killed on February 14 by two bikers as he was entering the colony he lived in, in Talaghattapura in Bengaluru.

In their complaint, some members of his family said that they suspected his son Harikrishna and his younger brother Shivaram Prasad. They alleged that there was a property dispute running in the family and the duo had allegedly attempted to kill Singanamala Madhav in the past. He had lodged multiple cases of assault, attempt to murder and kidnap against the duo in various police stations in the city. They have been absconding ever since the murder.

“Madhav was staying with his younger son and had parted ways with his elder son Harikrishna, who had been pestering him for a property worth over ₹100 crore,” sources said.

The investigation led the police to Riyaz, a notorious rowdy sheeter from Madgaon, Goa. He was also on the run and was caught after a two-month-long pursuit.

During questioning, he claimed to have taken a supari of ₹25 lakh from Harikrishna and Shivaram Prasad to kill Madhav. He carried out the crime with four of his associates – Sharukh Mansoor, 24, from Madgaon, Goa; Shahbaz, 23, Adil Khan, 28 and Salman, 24, all from Bengaluru. All of them have been arrested.

Investigations revealed that Harikrishna and Shivaram Prasad had earlier given two contracts to two different teams, but when they failed to kill Madhav, they approached Riyaz who was paid ₹7.5 lakh as advance, said the police. The gang studied Madhav’s movements and decided to kill him on his daily walk near his house.

Police are searching for Harikrishna and Shivaram Prasad.