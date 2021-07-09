Police arrest consultancy firm owner for job scam

He charged clients lakhs of rupees for jobs in top MNCs like Microsoft and IBM

The Indiranagar police, on Thursday, arrested the proprietor of a consultancy firm who allegedly duped people by promising them jobs in Canada and other countries and charging them lakhs of rupees to ‘process’ their documents.

In the last one year, the accused, Raghavan Srinivas, 52, allegedly cheated 40 people by promising jobs in leading MNCs, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) S.D. Sharanappa.

He floated VRR Ventures Private Limited, described as a manpower and IT consultancy firm near the Indira Nagar metro station. “The accused created fake ID cards of companies and even took interviews of clients,” the police officer added.

He created fake email IDs in the name of the firms and sent people appointment letters. When some of the clients started questioning why there was a delay after receiving the letter, he would send fake mails from the firms, attributing the delays to the pandemic.

“Using this modus operandi the accused has cheated people in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh,” said Mr. Sharanappa.

The scam came to light when one of the victims, who has been offered an IT job at a reputed company in Canada and paid the consultancy firm ₹3 lakh, lodged a police complaint.

“Based on the complainant’s statement, an FIR was registered against Srinivas. He is a BE graduate and a resident of Basavanagudi. We have arrested him and frozen his bank accounts,” said a police officer.

The police have detained the other directors and are questioning them to ascertain their roles in this scam.