Police arrest chain-snatcher involved in 155 cases

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 11, 2022 00:36 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, the Bagalagunte police arrested a notorious chain-snatcher who is facing charges in 155 chain-snatching cases. 

The accused Acchuth Kumar, 35, from Hubballi was arrested by Jnanabharati police in 2018. After spending four years in Central prison, he came out on bail in July. Even after coming out of jail, the arrested continued to commit chain snatching. 

Sandeep P. Kouri, Inspector Bagalagunte who cracked the case, said that Acchuth Kumar had met two accused while in prison and formed a gang. After the trio were released on bail, the accused stole a motorcycle from Tumakuru and changed the registration number plate with fake numbers. He used the stolen bike to robb women in and around the city. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Since July, the accused had committed four chain snatching cases including in Bagalagunte, Nelamangala, Vidyaranyapura and Nandini Layout police station limits.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Based on a complaint, a special team led by Mr. Kouri analyzed over 200 CCTV footage for 10 days to identify the gang and arrest them . The police recovered 100 grams of gold valuables worth ₹5 lakh from the accused and further investigations are on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app