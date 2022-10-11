Police arrest chain-snatcher involved in 155 cases

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, the Bagalagunte police arrested a notorious chain-snatcher who is facing charges in 155 chain-snatching cases.

The accused Acchuth Kumar, 35, from Hubballi was arrested by Jnanabharati police in 2018. After spending four years in Central prison, he came out on bail in July. Even after coming out of jail, the arrested continued to commit chain snatching.

Sandeep P. Kouri, Inspector Bagalagunte who cracked the case, said that Acchuth Kumar had met two accused while in prison and formed a gang. After the trio were released on bail, the accused stole a motorcycle from Tumakuru and changed the registration number plate with fake numbers. He used the stolen bike to robb women in and around the city.

Since July, the accused had committed four chain snatching cases including in Bagalagunte, Nelamangala, Vidyaranyapura and Nandini Layout police station limits.

Based on a complaint, a special team led by Mr. Kouri analyzed over 200 CCTV footage for 10 days to identify the gang and arrest them . The police recovered 100 grams of gold valuables worth ₹5 lakh from the accused and further investigations are on.