Police arrest burglar who made duplicate keys after memorising lock patterns

The Suddaguntepalya police on Tuesday arrested a 32-year-old habitual offender who had allegedly come up with a novel way to burgle homes.

The accused, Prakash, would scout for families offering a room or home on rent. He would then visit them on the pretext of asking about the rent and identify the make of their door locks.

According to the police, he made duplicate keys using a key-making machine.

Prakash, who resides in Uttarahalli, was caught after the police identified him from CCTV footage of a marriage hall, from where he allegedly stole gold valuables. The incident took place at Chandrodaya Kalyana Mantapa on Bannerghatta Road on December 2, 2018.

A team, led by inspector Mohammed M.A., tracked down Prakash to his house and recovered gold and silver articles worth ₹40 lakh from him.

They also recovered over 2,000 duplicate keys along with the key-making machine. But at the time, the police did not realise that he specialised in breaking and entering.

“He told us that he could study and memorise patterns on a lock. With that information, he would make duplicate keys in his own house. He would store the key with the address of the house jotted down on a piece of paper,” said a senior police officer.

Prakash would then wait for the right time, usually when the house was unoccupied, and use the key to steal valuables. He gave a demonstration of his modus operandi when the police refused to believe that he could make a duplicate key by simply looking at a lock.

Prakash is said to have confessed to learning the art of making duplicate keys from YouTube videos and honing his skill with constant practice.

Incidentally, he had been arrested in connection with a similar case last year, but made bail. “We suspect that he has broken into at least a hundred houses over the years,” said a police officer.

Isha Pant, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south-east division), said, “The accused was married but lived alone after his wife deserted him. So far, he has confessed to eight burglaries. Further investigations are on.”

High-security lock? No problem

Prakash reportedly told the police that he had come across many instances where home owners used “high-security locks” that cannot be opened with duplicate keys. Not one to give up, he would email the company that manufactured the lock, along with a photograph of the door, stating that he had lost his key.

“The accused would then attach copies of his ID card and claim to be the owner of the house. In due time, the company would send a courier with a key for ₹1,000, cash on delivery,” said inspector Mohammed.