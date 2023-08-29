Police arrest associate of fugitive terror suspect

August 29, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

The R.T. Nagar police on Sunday morning arrested an associate of fugitive terror suspect Junaid amid high drama.

The accused, Arshad Khan, who is said to be a close associate of Junaid, was involved in 17 criminal cases and was on the run soon after the terror module was busted, said the police. The police had recovered live grenades from the house of one of the suspects and investigations are on to ascertain their plot.

The police kept a close watch and on Sunday morning, based on credible information, a team of police raided his house when he had come to visit his family. According to the police, Arshad tried to escape by inflicting injuries on himself with a knife and later jumped from the second floor of the building. However, he was chased and pinned down. He was taken into custody for questioning to ascertain his possible role in the module and to seek information about Junaid.

Though Arshad was Junaid’s close aide, his role in the terror module case is yet to be established, a police officer said.

In July, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials busted a terror module that was allegedly planning explosions across the city. However, the prime accused and the handler of the five members managed to escape and are said to be holed up in a gulf country.

