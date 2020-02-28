Police arrest 50 CFI protesters in Bengaluru

Bengaluru

28 February 2020 08:31 IST

They were staging a dharna against the violence in Delhi

As many as 50 members of Campus Front of India (CFI) were arrested for staging a dharna in front of Raj Bhavan on Thursday to protest the violence in Delhi and the failure of the police. Protesters were restrained and taken away from the spot in police vans.

“The protesters, who staged a dharna in Bengaluru, did not have the required permission and obstructed the free flow of traffic,” said a senior police officer.

According to the police, they ignored warnings to cease the protest and allegedly continued sloganeering. “The protesters have been charged for obstructing traffic and unlawful assembly,” said Chetan Singh Rathore, Deputy Police Commissioner (Central division).

The Vidhana Soudha police will file an FIR against those who have been arrested. At last count, the riots in Delhi – one of the worst that the nation’s capital has witnessed in more than three decades – had claimed 38 lives.