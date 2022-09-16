Police arrest 105, recover 928 mobiles worth ₹86 Lakh

This is following a spate of mobile snatching offences being on the rise in the city

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
September 16, 2022 22:34 IST

Four divisions of the city police have over the last one month arrested 105 individuals and recovered 928 mobiles they had snatched from the public totalling to a worth of ₹86 lakh. This comes close on the heels of the Central Crime Branch busting a mobile snatching gang of three men hailing from Assam and recovering 621 mobile phones worth ₹50 lakh, two days ago. 

These were part of a special drive held in the city over the last one month on the instructions of city Police Commissioner C.H. Pratap Reddy, following a spate of mobile snatching offences being on the rise in the city recently, sources said. 

Mr. Reddy, at a press conference on Friday, announced the recovery of 928 mobiles worth ₹86 lakh by four divisions in the city. The Central Division Police arrested 30 individuals and recovered 121 mobiles, West Division Police arrested 30 individuals and recovered 334 mobiles, South Division Police arrested 33 individuals and recovered 342 mobile phones, and North Division Police arrested 12 individuals and recovered 131 mobiles.  

Police officers said mostly bike-borne gangs and individuals snatch mobile phones from pedestrians who are talking on the phone while walking. However, in many cases these gangs also waylay commuters and rob them of their mobile phones. 

