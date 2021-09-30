BENGALURU

30 September 2021 12:10 IST

Event will mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

Sahitya Akademi is organising an all-India poetry festival on October 2 at Jain College auditorium, No. 34, Ist Cross, J.C. Road to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti.

The inaugural session is from 10 a.m. to 11.30 a.m.; the first session – ‘Is poetry dying?’ – from 11.45 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be poets' meet from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The event also features a Sahitya Akademi book exhibition from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For details, visit http://sahitya-akademi.gov.in/