POCSO case: Autorickshaw driver gets 20 yrs RI for raping 8-year-old girl

April 04, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Second fast-track special court on Tuesday, April 2, sentenced an autorickshaw driver to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping 8-year-old girl from his neighbourhood in January 2022.

The convict identified as S. Anil Kumar, 38, a resident of Laggere in Nandini Layout who is presently lodged in Parappana Agrahara Central Prison has also been slapped with a fine of ₹11,000.

Kumar, who is married with two children, barged into the house of the victim while she was alone and her mother had gone to work. The accused forcibly assaulted the victim sexually while the victim was crying out for help. Meanwhile, the victim’s mother returned home and caught the accused red-handed but he managed to escape in the melee.

The neighbours rushed to her help and alerted the police. The police based on the complaint later tracked down the accused and arrested him.

The victim narrated the ordeal before the magistrate as part of her statement. The court also recorded the statement of the victim’s mother, neighbours and the medical report which confirmed sexual assault and this led to the conviction.

