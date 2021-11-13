Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine programme launched

The PCV programme was launched in Bengaluru on Friday on the occasion of World Pneumonia Day.

Bengaluru

13 November 2021 01:19 IST

Aims to reduce mortality among children due to pneumonia

Under the universal immunisation programme, the Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV) programme was launched in the city on Friday on the occasion of ‘World Pneumonia Day’.

The programme aims to spread awareness and reduce mortality and morbidity among children due to pneumonia.

Bacterial pneumonia

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had launched the programme in the State on October 22 at KIMS, Hubballi. Pneumococcal is the name of a group of diseases caused by a bacterium Streptococcus pneumoniae (pneumococcus). Streptococcus pneumoniae is the leading cause of bacterial pneumonia in children under five years. Young children (particularly those under two years), elderly, and those whose immune system is suppressed or are malnourished are at an increased risk of getting pneumococcal disease.

Advertising

Advertising

In India, it is estimated that over 1.2 million children die before their 5th birthday and 15.9% of deaths are due to pneumonia. PCV is safe and effective in preventing pneumococcal disease, stated a press release.

It reduces the incidence of pneumonia, meningitis and other serious bacterial infections caused by pneumococcus. The release said that two primary doses at six weeks and 14 weeks, and a booster dose at nine months is advised.