PNB inaugurates digital banking outlet on M.G. Road

PNB@ease, a digital banking outlet of Punjab National Bank was inaugurated on Monday (August 9) on M.G. Road by its Managing Director and CEO S.S. Mallikarjuna Rao and Zonal Manager, Hyderabad, Sanjeevan Nikhar.

Speaking after the inauguration, Mr. Rao said PNB@ease outlet will be loaded with 5 KIOSKS such as ATM, bulk note acceptor, account opening KIOSK, online cheque deposit KIOSK and internet enabled KIOSK. The outlet will provide the One stop experience to the customers availing banking and financial services without visiting branch and using the banking features beyond the business hours.

During their visit, Mr. Rao and Mr. Nikhar met CM Basavaraj Bommai and Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries Murugesh Nirani and impressed upon routing government business opportunities considering PNB for partnering in the economic growth of the State. They also held a meeting with Chief Secretary P. Ravi Kumar and requested him to extend government business to PNB.