May 04, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

In view of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bengaluru on Friday (May 5), the traffic police have advised motorists to avoid the following roads between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.: HAL Airport Road - Cambridge Layout Road - 100 Feet Road - ASC Centre, Trinity Circle – MG Road – Webbs Junction – Manipal Centre - Dickenson Road, Cubbon Road- BRV Junction – Raj Bhavan Road.

Police have requested motorists to use alternative roads and cooperate.