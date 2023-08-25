PM’s visit to Bengaluru: Traffic restrictions on August 26

August 25, 2023 07:00 am | Updated 07:00 am IST - Bengaluru

Elaborate traffic arrangements have been made in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bengaluru on Saturday (Aug 26). Mr. Modi will visit the Indian Space Research Organisation facilities to congratulate the scientists for the success of Chandrayaan-3.

He will reach HAL Airport on Saturday morning and travel by road to the ISRO facility in Peenya. Bengaluru City Traffic Police have asked people to avoid the roads the Prime Minister will travel on Saturday from 4.30 a.m. to 9.30 a.m. Since this window includes morning peak hours, traffic disruption is expected in the city.

Restrictions have been imposed on Old Airport Road, Old Madras Road, M.G. Road, Cubbon Road, Raj Bhavan Road, Ballari Road (Mekhri Circle), C.V. Raman Road, Yashwanthapura Flyover, Tumkur Road (from Yeshwantpur to Nagasandra), Magadi Road, Outer Ring Road (from Goraguntepalya Jn to Sumanahalli), Gubbi Thotadhappa Road, Jalahalli crossroad. All types of Heavy Goods Vehicles are prohibited from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m.