PM’s visit to Bengaluru cancelled

He was scheduled to meet Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bengaluru scheduled on April 5 has been cancelled.

According to sources in the BJP, Mr. Modi was scheduled to hold consultations with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Bengaluru and participate in a programme along with him. However, the Israeli prime minister cancelled his visit as he has tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, Mr. Modi too cancelled his visit to Bengaluru.