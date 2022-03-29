PM’s visit to Bengaluru cancelled
He was scheduled to meet Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Bengaluru
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bengaluru scheduled on April 5 has been cancelled.
According to sources in the BJP, Mr. Modi was scheduled to hold consultations with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Bengaluru and participate in a programme along with him. However, the Israeli prime minister cancelled his visit as he has tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, Mr. Modi too cancelled his visit to Bengaluru.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.