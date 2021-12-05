PM visit postponed, but Nagarbhavi gets 1.8-km freshly tarred road

The newly asphalted road from Nagarabhavi Circle to B.R. Ambedkar School of Economics. K. MURALI KUMAR

05 December 2021 00:48 IST

While the stretch doesn’t have a single pothole, adjoining roads are full of craters

While Bengaluru’s citizens are braving potholes and tolerating bad roads, a 1.8-km stretch of road in Nagarbhavi is well tarred with not a crater in sight. The reason for the diligence paid to this particular stretch? Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to attend an event at Bengaluru Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) on December 6, which has now been postponed.

However, just a few metres from this smooth stretch at Nagarbhavi Circle, roads are filled with potholes with sewage overflowing from a manhole. Residents are disappointed that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) decided to repair the stretch only after a VVIP visit was scheduled.

Srihari S., who lives in the area, said that it is a reflection of the civic body’s apathy. “We have been approaching our elected representatives to fix many roads in Nagarbhavi. But the BBMP pays a deaf ear to us and chooses to repair roads where VVIPs are visiting,” he said.

BBMP responds

When contacted, BBMP officials said it was mere “coincidence” that the road was ready in time for the PM’s visit. “We have repaired the roads connecting to Bangalore University's Jnanabharati campus where BASE is located. The work order for this project was issued three months ago,” said a senior official. Sources said that around ₹1.5 crore had been spent on repairing the roads in the area.

N.R Bhanumurthy, Vice-Chancellor of BASE, said the event was postponed following directions from the State Government.

AAP launches 10-day signature campaign

The Aam Aadmi Party, on Saturday, took out a procession through Gandhinagar, Malleswaram, Rajajinagar, and Chickpet to Armugam Circle to launch a 10-day signature campaign against pothole-ridden roads. Alleging widespread corruption in road construction work, AAP State convener Prithvi Reddy said: “The city’s roads are still full of potholes even after spending more than ₹20,000 crores from State coffers. Due to this, innocent people are losing their life and limbs. These potholes are also responsible for traffic jams. We are now going from door to door, through this campaign, to create awareness on the massive scam in road construction works.”