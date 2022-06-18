PM to lay foundation stone for STRR too

CM visits all venues to oversee preparations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay foundation stone for the much delayed Satellite Township Ring Road (STRR) as well on Monday.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who visited all the venues of the Prime Minister’s programme on Saturday and oversaw preparations, said apart from laying foundation stone for suburban rail, he would also lay foundation stone for the STRR. “This road will connect Dobbaspet, Hoskote and Old Madras Road. This project is being taken up after special concessions provided by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari,” he said.

STRR, which aims to decongest the city, is being implemented by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) under the Bharatmala Pariyojana scheme with an investment of ₹15,000 crore. The State government will also bear a part of the project cost.