PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate half-baked metro line from K.R. Puram to Whitefield on March 25, says Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala

March 21, 2023 04:20 pm | Updated 04:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a metro line of Namma Metro, which is ‘discontinuous, disjointed and disconnected’, and will cause more problems to Bengalureans than it will solve. The PM will be inaugurating a half-baked metro line between K.R. Puram and Whitefield on March 25, he claimed.

“The only yield will be a media event of the Prime Minister riding a standalone metro that is disconnected from the existing metro line. It will endanger public safety,” the Congress leader claimed on March 21.

Addressing a media conference in Bengaluru, Mr Surjewala said, “The Purple Line of Namma Metro is being extended from Baiyappanahalli to the Whitefield IT corridor. The extension of this metro line is running late by three years.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Why is PM Modi inaugurating an incomplete metro line, more so, when it has no connectivity on either side — K.R. Puram metro station or Whitefied metro station?

“Why is PM Modi inaugurating the Purple Line of Namma Metro without construction of the mandatory link between Baiyappanahalli and K.R. Puram stations? Is it not correct that this missing metro link, which crosses over an electrified railway line, will take at least 6 months more to be completed?”

Mr Modi will visit poll-bound Karnataka on March 25 to inaugurate Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Chikkaballapur.

The Prime Minister will fly back to Bengaluru in the afternoon to inaugurate the Whitefield metro line and will ride in the metro.

He will then head to Davangere to address a public meeting, proceed to Shivamogga and depart for Delhi from Shivamogga airport.