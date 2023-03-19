PM Modi to inaugurate K.R. Puram to Whitefield line on March 25

March 19, 2023 04:49 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST - BENGALURU

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Whitefield Metro line on March 25. The project is part of the extended Purple Line of Namma Metro in the eastern part of Bengaluru under Phase II.

Out of the total 15 km extended line, in the first stage, K.R. Puram to Whitefield stretch will be inaugurated on March 25 by Mr. Modi. The total length of the line is 13 km. The remaining 2 km-odd distance from Baiyappanahalli to K.R. Puram is likely to be opened by mid-year.

The BMRCL recently received safety authorisation from the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety to open the line for commercial operations.

The opening of the Whitefield metro is estimated to help 2.5 lakh to 3 lakh passengers daily.