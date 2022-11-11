PM flags off south India’s first Vande Bharat Express train between Mysuru-Chennai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India’s first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR Railway Station in Bengaluru on Friday, November 11, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off two much-awaited trains from Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station in Bengaluru on November 11.

Live Updates | Photos of PM visit

The Prime Minister, along with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, flagged off south India’s first Vande Bharat Express between Mysuru-Chennai via Bengaluru, and the Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan train.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mysuru-Bengaluru-Chennai Vande Bharat Express is part of the 75 Vande Bharat Express trains expected to be running all across India by the end of 2023.

PM flags off Vande Bharat Express train Vande Bharat Express train at KSR Railway Station in Bengaluru on November 11, 2022 | Video Credit: Sudhakara Jain

The Karnataka Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan train offers an 8-day tour package at discounted rates for pilgrims and will cover Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. The Karnataka Government has announced a subsidy of ₹5,000 for Kashi Yatra pilgrims.

The Prime Minister, who arrived at the HAL airport in the morning, was welcomed by Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot and Mr. Bommai. Mr. Modi made a brief stopover at Vidhana Soudha to pay tributes to Kanakadasa and Valmiki before heading to Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station to flag off the Vande Bharat Express and the Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan train.

What is special about the Vande Bharat Express train

In the Union Budget for 2022-23, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed the development and manufacture of 400 new Vande Bharat Express trains in the next three years, which will be running in different parts of India.

The Vande Bharat Express train is manufactured in the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai as part of the ‘Make in India’ programme. The Vande Bharat Express train is an indigenously designed and manufactured semi-high-speed, self-propelled train that is touted as the next major leap for the Indian Railways in terms of speed and passenger convenience since the introduction of Rajdhani trains.

Ticket cost, route of Mysuru-Chennai Vande Bharat Express train

For passengers travelling from Chennai Central railway station to Mysuru, the fare will be ₹1,200 for economy and ₹2,295 for executive class. From Mysuru to Chennai, the fare in economy is ₹1,365 and ₹2,485 for executive class.

The train will cover the 497-kilometre between Mysuru and Chennai in 6 hours 39 minutes. In between, the train will halt at Katpadi in Tamil Nadu, and Bengaluru in Karnataka.

Passengers amenities in Vande Bharat Express train

The Vande Bharat Express train has an intelligent braking system, which enables better acceleration and deceleration. All coaches are equipped with automatic doors; GPS-based audio-visual passenger information system, on-board hotspot wi-fi for entertainment, and comfortable seating. The executive class has rotating chairs.

The Vande Bharat Express is designed to run at a maximum speed of 160 kmph.

All toilets are bio-vacuum type. The lighting is dual mode — diffused for general illumination and personal for every seat.

“Every coach has a pantry with facilities to serve hot meals, hot and cold beverages. The insulation is meant to keep heat and noise to very low levels for additional passenger comfort,” according to South Western Railway (SWR).

The inaugural special train has 16 coaches comprising 14 chair cars and two executive class chair cars. The train can accommodate 1,128 passengers.

Regarding green footprint, Vande Bharat Express coaches have regenerative braking system, which can save up to 30% of electric energy. The Vande Bharat Express train has fully sealed gangways and censored interconnecting doors for a dust free environment

Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan Train

Mr. Modi also flagged off the Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan train to Banaras (Varanasi), which is scheduled to reach Banaras (Varanasi) at 4 p.m. on November 13. It will run via Birur, Davangere, Hubballi, Pune and Miraj.

This train is operated by the Muzrai Department of Karnataka, under the Bharat Gaurav Train policy of Ministry of Railways.

In the return direction, Train No. 06554 Banaras – KSR Bengaluru Bharat Gaurav Darshan yatra train will depart from Banaras at 5.30 a.m. on November 15 and arrive in Bengaluru at 6.40 p.m. on November 18. This train will have tourism-related halts at Ayodhya and Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

This train will have 14 coaches. The Karnataka Government will offer a ₹5,000 subsidy on the fare.