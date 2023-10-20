PM dedicates Namma Metro Purple Line to nation

October 20, 2023 03:44 pm | Updated 03:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally dedicated the 43.49-km Purple Line to the nation on October 20. This much-awaited stretch of the metro, which connects Challaghatta to Whitefield (Kadugodi), was opened to the public on October 9.

PM Modi inaugurated the line, along with rail projects in other States, through video-conferencing from Uttar Pradesh. The PMO handle posted on X: “I congratulate people of Bengaluru for having new facility.”

The line acts a bridge between the CBD and the IT corridor. With the full length of the Purple Line becoming operational, the ridership has increased to 7 lakh on weekdays.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who attended the event through video conferencing, said a 2.10-km stretch between K.R. Pura and Baiyappanahalli, and another 2.05-km stretch from Kengeri to Challaghatta, were completed on October 9 with the efforts of the Karnataka and the Union governments. With these two stretches becoming operational, metro connectivity from the eastern part of Bengaluru to the western part has become a reality. Namma Metro has now expanded its network to 74 km.

