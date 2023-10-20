ADVERTISEMENT

PM dedicates Namma Metro Purple Line to nation

October 20, 2023 03:44 pm | Updated 03:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

PM inaugurated the line, along with rail projects in other States, through video-conferencing from Uttar Pradesh

The Hindu Bureau

The Purple Line acts a bridge between the CBD and the IT corridor. With the full length of the Purple Line becoming operational, the ridership has increased to 7 lakh on weekdays.

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally dedicated the 43.49-km Purple Line to the nation on October 20. This much-awaited stretch of the metro, which connects Challaghatta to Whitefield (Kadugodi), was opened to the public on October 9.

PM Modi inaugurated the line, along with rail projects in other States, through video-conferencing from Uttar Pradesh. The PMO handle posted on X: “I congratulate people of Bengaluru for having new facility.”

The line acts a bridge between the CBD and the IT corridor. With the full length of the Purple Line becoming operational, the ridership has increased to 7 lakh on weekdays. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who attended the event through video conferencing, said a 2.10-km stretch between K.R. Pura and Baiyappanahalli, and another 2.05-km stretch from Kengeri to Challaghatta, were completed on October 9 with the efforts of the Karnataka and the Union governments. With these two stretches becoming operational, metro connectivity from the eastern part of Bengaluru to the western part has become a reality. Namma Metro has now expanded its network to 74 km.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

bengaluru

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US