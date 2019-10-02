Ploggers across Bengaluru collect 7.5 tonnes of waste in one day

Children, some as young as six, and adults came together on Wednesday morning to pick up litter while getting their dose of physical activity for the day on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi. Similar plogging events were held in 43 different locations across the city. They collected a total of 7.5 tonnes of waste, mainly plastic items.

Organised by United Way and Go Native, the Bengaluru Plog run initiative was held with the support of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). Inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, the event saw participation of Subhash B. Adi, who heads the National Green Tribunal's State chapter, BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar, and senior civic officials.

Six-year-old Avani Nagaraj, who participated in the run, wanted the world to be plastic-free. “I ‘plog’ with my father whenever possible because I want India to become clean and healthy to live in,” she said. Her views were echoed by 81-year-old G. Balasubramaniam, who wants to bring about a change in society by creating awareness against littering.

Among the participants was ‘plogman’ Nagaraj N., who has plogged across the country to earn the moniker. “Waste is always a bin away. It is the matter of making the effort to discard waste in a bin. It is time to realise that big societal changes can come only from collective individual thoughts,” he said.

Mr. Kumar told The Hindu that the next course of action is to sustain these activities on a monthly basis. About the enforcement of the plastic ban, he said, “We cannot put an end to it unless we find proper alternatives.”

“The 7.5 tonnes of waste were collected in 1,773 bags. The waste will be segregated into recyclables and non-recyclables,” said D. Randeep, Special Commissioner (Solid Waste Management), BBMP.