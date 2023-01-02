Plea in Karnataka HC against tender by BMTC to procure 840 buses that are not disabled friendly

January 02, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday ordered issue of notice to the State government and the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), on a PIL questioning a recent tender to procure 840 buses without complying with the technical norms to make the vehicles disabled friendly.

A Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi, passed the order on the petition filed by Sunil Kumar Jain, a 48-year-old person with disability and a practising chartered accountant.

It has been pointed out in the petition that the tender invited by the BMTC prescribes that the height of the bus chassis has to be 1,000 mm, which is contrary to the technical requirement to keep the height between 400 and 650 mm, as per norms to make the buses disabled friendly.

Also, the petitioner has complained that the tender does not prescribe a requirement to provide a wheelchair boarding device at one of the doorways.

The petitioner has contended that despite amendment of laws, including the Motor Vehicles Rules, and a deadline set by the Supreme Court to make public transport buses disabled friendly in phases, the BMTC is procuring many buses that are not so.

The procurement of new buses sans accessibility to disabled persons would run contrary to the mandate of the Rights of the Persons with Disability Act, 2016, the petitioner said.

The BMTC has decided to procure 840 new buses and to phase out around 989 old buses, the petitioner has pointed out with the tender document and newspaper reports.