Plea for support for regional films

Noted Bollywood film-maker Rahul Rawail demanded that the Union government assist in releasing regional films, including those made in lesser known dialects across the country. “This will help in projecting, protecting and preserving the cultural diversity of the country. The government had to organise release of these films,” he said.

He also said he had put pressure on the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on this. Addressing an open forum, he cited the success of Khajuraho International Film Festival and said it is attempting to bring the world cinema to people who are far away from the big cities.