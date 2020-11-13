Playgrounds identified for cracker stalls

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has identified several playgrounds where retailers can set up temporary stalls to sell “green” firecrackers. The list has been sent to the office of the Police Commissioner, said N. Manjunath Prasad, BBMP Commissioner.

Seven playgrounds with provision for 68 temporary shops have been identified in the South zone and nine playgrounds with 28 shops in Yelahanka zone. Another 12 playgrounds have been identified in Mahadevapura zone, one in Bommanahalli, four in West zone, and 23 in the East zone. One playground that can accommodate 20 stalls has been identified in Dasarahalli zone.

Only “green” crackers that have been certified by NEERI and CSIR may be sold, said Mr. Prasad. As per the orders issued by Chief Secretary, cases may be booked under the Disaster Management Act against anyone selling and bursting anything apart from “green” crackers. Temporary shops will be allotted on lottery by the Police Department to those who have applied for the same.

New Year celebrations

The BBMP is contemplating asking the government to bring in strict restrictions on celebrations of the New Year. “People gather in large numbers for New Year celebrations. With no social distancing, this may risk the spread of COVID-19. We will apprise the government of our stand,” he said.