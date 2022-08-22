Platinum jubilee of independence will be the theme for Ganesha Chaturthi pandals this year

Ganesha pandals are all set to come back on a grand scale after two years

After a two-year hiatus, Ganesha pandals and the accompanying cultural programmes are back with a vengeance this season. Around 20,000 street/ward Ganesha committees are expected to participate in the celebrations. The apex body, Bengaluru Mahanagara Ganesha Utsava Samithi (BMGUS) has directed the committees to conduct this year’s celebrations around the theme of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

With the number of COVID-19 cases being reported on the rise, the State government has issued guidelines for COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour — mandatory masking, thermal screening, hand sanitisers, social distancing and preferably only double vaccinated people to be allowed — at the pandals. However, most organisers seem to be unaware of these guidelines and claimed there were no restrictions and the festivities will be on a grander scale than ever before.

Cultural performances

On the day of Ganesha Chaturthi, which falls on August 31, around 10,000 committees are expected to put pandals for just that day. After that, the remaining ones will have either five-day or ten-day schedules depending on their convenience. As always, this year too, the programmes will include cultural performances, orchestras, food donation drives and health camps amongst others. Additionally, tributes will also be paid to freedom fighters throughout the festival.

“We have appealed to all the committees to pay tributes to freedom fighters; to have their pictures hung, garland them, and conduct stage programmes related to the freedom movement. We have also asked them to follow the same theme during the final procession”, said Prakash Raju, General Secretary, BMGUS. He also said that to make the events more environmentally friendly, they have asked the committees to use only clay idols of Ganesha for worshipping and later immerse them in lakes or tanks.

“Even if they use PoP idols for pandals and processions, we have requested them not to immerse them in water, but to carry it over for next year. If they cannot make these arrangements, they can contact us and we will help them”, he added.

Environment issues

However, many committees do not seem to agree to go with clay ganesha idols only. “We need at least 20 feet tall Ganesha idols for procession and it is not possible to get clay idols of that size. We cannot go 100% environment friendly. We need to keep the celebrations colourful, but we will plan the events as environment friendly as possible”, said Naveen Kumar, a core committee member of Chamarajapate Ganesha Utsava Samithi.

Speaking about the celebrations, he said that programmes which are unique to the culture of the land will be organised at their pandal. “To suit our culture, we will organise Yakshagana, Bharatanatyam performances. We will also have performances by schoolchildren, senior artistes, social workers and religious lectures by seers. The highlight will be the procession (after ten days) as it will extend from Bapuji Nagar till Town Hall including over 150 Ganesha committees on both sides of Mysore Road.”

The Navodaya Gelayara Balaga, which will hold celebrations in Nagawara, said that at least 3,000 to 4,000 people including those from neighbouring villages are expected to attend the event. Along with dance performances and orchestra, a food-donation drive will go on for all five days of the event. A “laddu auction” will also be conducted. “Now that COVID is almost gone, we will 100% celebrate the festival in a very grand manner. Our Ganesha is popular in all the neighbourhoods and villages in the vicinity”, said Subramani, President of the association.

While the fund collection is almost done, committees are now finalising their schedules and guest lists for the events. The BBMP has also made special arrangements for Ganesha idol immersions this year with designated lakes and mobile tanks.

60 years of Bengaluru Ganesh Utsava

The immensely popular Bengaluru Ganesh Utsava organised by Vidyaranya Yuvaka Sangha in Basavanagudi, is celebrating its diamond jubilee this year. As a special gesture this year, events are being held in four locations – Sringeri Shankara Mutt, Ravindra Kalakshetra, Orion Mall and National College grounds. The celebrations kick started on August 13 and artists like Arman Mallik, Vijay Prakash, K.S. Chithra, Praveen D Rao and others will be performing at the festival.